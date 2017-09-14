New Ohio office for bicycle maker Huffy a quick ride away

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (AP) — Bicycle maker Huffy Corp. is moving to a new headquarters in Ohio, but it’s only a short bike ride away.

The 125-year-old company says it’s moving from one Dayton suburb to another and should be settled into its new location by the end of the year.

Huffy says its new office in Miamisburg will give it a lot more space than its current location in Centerville, which is about six miles away.

About 100 people work at Huffy’s headquarters where all of its bikes are designed and its prototypes are showcased.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the bigger headquarters will give the company more space to show off bike samples and allow for more design space.

