Newark Police search for armed bank robbery suspect, offer reward

NEWARK, Ohio- Newark Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery.

Authorities said on September 16th at approximately 11:23 a.m., a lone gunman entered the PNC Bank at 68 W Church Street in Newark. The suspect presented a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. Once employees complied with the suspects demand, he fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Video surveillance captured an image of the suspect, who is estimated to be around six feet tall and between 20 to 30 years of age with a medium build.

Anyone with any information is urged to call detective Art Minton at (740) 670-7938 or the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (888) 488-9058.