Newton Township Community Days is officially Back

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The first day of the Newton Township Community Days kicked off the morning of Friday September 22, 2017 with various vendors, community guests, and fire fighters.

Friday’s festivities took place at the Newton Township Fire Department’s station. Community Days President Dora Maxwell said community members who used to attend the Community Days are excited to bring their own children back to experience the revamped Community Days.

“Today [September 22, 2017] we’re welcoming the Community Days back,” Maxwell said. “It’s been eight years since it’s been gone, 2009 was our last one. So we started it up as the Newton Township Community Days. The vendors here behind us are kicking off today and tonight we’ll have bingo at 7:00 P.M, $5.00 for a card, and Great prizes. Tomorrow [September 23, 2017] starts the big day.”

According to Maxwell Saturday will start with a parade at 10:00 A.M, followed by a duck race at 11:30 A.M, a melon derby at 12:30 P.M, and children based events starting at 2:00 P.M. Throughout the three-day long Community Days donations will be accepted. So the Newton Township Community Days can happen again next year.

“We’re taking donations to support our community days and also we’re doing a donation table to support the fire fighters in Huston, Texas,” Maxwell said. “We’re helping the Newton Township Fire Department who is trying to raise money to send t-shirts to Huston, Texas. So we’re kind of helping with a donation table we set up at the water table to benefit them.”

The Newton Township fire department plans to send 300 shirts to the Huston, Texas fire fighters, which will cost $1,000 to have made. The Newton Township Community Days will continue through Sunday September 24, 2017.

Sunday is the Newton Township Fire Department’s Chicken Barbecue Dinner and Car Show. Meals will be served starting at 11:00 A.M. and run until food supplies are sold out. Each chicken meal will have half a chicken, roll, french fries, and coleslaw for eight dollars.