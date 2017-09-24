Newton Township Fire Department hosts annual chicken dinner sale

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Newton Township Fire Department got up at the crack of dawn — not to put out fires — but to start one up.

Members from the department fired up the pit around two this morning to begin cooking the chicken for their annual chicken dinner sale. The firefighters cook enough chicken to make 1,000 dinners, which include: half a chicken, coleslaw, french fries, and a roll for $8. Department Chief Allen Deaver says all of the money made from the dinners go to benefit the fire department.

The proceeds from this goes to the organization which we use to buy extra things. Maybe duty shirts for the guys, coats, things we that we normally don’t take out of the fire department’s budget.

The dinners were a big hit, with the department selling 600 dinners in just the first hour. Many people filled the cafeteria to sit and enjoy their meals and their community members. Dave Hina enjoyed the feeling of giving back to the department, socializing with friends, and of course, the food.

Favorite part of the dinner was the chicken. It just…you just pick it up and it falls off the bone. It’s just delicious. It couldn’t have been any better.

The program included a tribute to honor the men and women who are prisoners of war or missing in action. Fire Chief Allen Deaver gave a special shout out to the people who made it happen. There was also a car show on the lot for the community to enjoy.