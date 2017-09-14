No. 17 Miami will practice next week in Orlando

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — When No. 17 Miami goes back to work next week, the Hurricanes will be hitting the road.

The Hurricanes announced Thursday that they will be practicing in Orlando when the team reconvenes from a nearly two-week break caused by Hurricane Irma and its impact on the Miami area.

The Hurricanes play host to Toledo on Sept. 23, and are expected to be in Orlando for the bulk of the week leading up to that game. Miami has not practiced since Sept. 5 because of the storm.

Miami’s game at Arkansas State was canceled, and its game at Florida State was rescheduled to Oct. 7 because of the storm.

Undergraduate classes at Miami will not resume until Sept. 25 because of storm damage on campus and other issues.

