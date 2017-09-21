Northpointe & S.R. 146 Property sells for $275,000

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A prime piece of property sold at auction tonight

Lepi & Associates along with Koehler Auctions sold nearly seven acres of commercial real estate on the intersection of Northpointe and State Route 146. The land sold for 275,000 dollars to Otto Luburgh and L Peter Dinan and is part of a large group of property along Northpointe expected to sell in the coming future.

“We are right here now at the intersection of 146 and Northpointe and the piece just across the road is what sold at auction today but we have everything else from here over towards Military and extending just beyond Military that we still have parcels for sale there too. ”

As a high traffic area, Lepi believes the land will serve as excellent real estate for area businesses.

“It is zoned commercial so a variety of things, I could see a convenience store, gas station, more food service, there is just a variety of things that I think could happen out in this location with all this traffic.”

Luburgh and Dinan denied to comment on why they purchased the land and their future intentions.