Odor sickens some students in science area of high school

SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an odor sickened a few students in the science area of a high school in western Ohio.

A Sidney Fire Department release Tuesday said no injuries were reported. The odor was reported around 11 a.m.

Fire officials say the odor may have come from formaldehyde, sewer gas or a combination of the two in a science storage area. They say the air handling system wasn’t working properly in that area, but monitors didn’t detect any dangerous levels of odors or vapors.

Authorities say five students complaining of feeling sick were taken to a hospital for evaluation, nine were picked up by parents and a teacher was evaluated at the scene.

Other areas of the school continued normal operations.

Sidney is about 75 miles (121 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.