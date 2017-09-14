Ohio chief executive pleads guilty after crash kills priest

CINCINNATI (AP) — A company chief executive in Ohio has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide after he flipped his car on an Ohio golf course, killing the priest who was his passenger.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2vV0r3e ) Jeffery Higgins entered his plea for the misdemeanor charge during a Wednesday hearing.

Higgins crashed the Mustang as he left the Wyoming Golf Club in Cincinnati July 9. The car landed on its roof in a sand trap.

The Rev. Christopher Coleman died in the crash.

Investigators say Higgins was driving around 54 mph while leaving the club. Witnesses say they heard squealing tires and watched the car swerve and roll over an embankment.

The 51-year-old Higgins is president and CEO of Savor Seasonings. He faces a maximum sentence of up to six months in jail.

