Ohio college receives $75 million gift from anonymous donor

GAMBIER, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio college says it has received $75 million from an anonymous donor, the largest gift in the school’s history.

Kenyon College says the money will pay for a new library and academic quad on the campus of the school in Gambier, about 58 miles (93 kilometers) northeast of Columbus.

The money will also be used to make Ascension Hall, one of the school’s oldest and most iconic buildings, fully accessible to people with disabilities.

College President Sean Decatur (deh-KAY’-tuhr) calls the gift a show of confidence in the school’s vision for the liberal arts and sciences.

The school says the donation is the largest-ever single gift to a private liberal arts college in the state.

Kenyon College, founded in 1824, has about 1,650 students.