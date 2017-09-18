Ohio Department of Transportation was at the Muskingum County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A bridge and road in Muskingum County will now be under the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The bridge on county road 6, also know at Old River Road, will now be under the control of Ohio. ODOT district 5 manager Randy Comisford said the bridge was recently replaced. The bridge and road will now officially be part of state route 555. State tax dollars will now be responsible for both the roadway and the bridge.

“ODOT was maintaining the roadway, but under an agreement, the county was still responsible for the bridge,” said Comisford. “With this transfer, ODOT will now become responsible for the bridge and the roadway.”

There will be construction on multiple bridges coming up in the next few years. Federal and local tax dollars will go into repairing those bridges.

“The two main bridges are the Philo Bridge and the Gaysports Bridge further down in Muskingum,” said Comisford.

The change from county responsibility to state responsibility was presented at Muskingum County Commissioners without any objection from the board. For more information go to Ohio Department of Transportation’s website.