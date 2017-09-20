Ohio increases fine to $2.3M against pipeline developer

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s environmental agency has more than doubled the fines against a company building a natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Michigan.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says the fines against Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners stemming from water and air pollution violations are now at $2.3 million.

The head of the state EPA said Wednesday that the company is balking at paying and he now wants the state’s attorney general to get involved.

A message seeking comment with Energy Transfer Partners wasn’t immediately returned.

The $4.2 billion Rover Pipeline is being built across Ohio and will extend into Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia to carry natural gas to Canada and states in the Midwest and South.

Ohio officials say drilling has resulted in mud spills and storm water pollution.