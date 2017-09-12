Ohio killer of 2 arrives at death house, chooses final meal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A condemned killer of two people has arrived at the southern Ohio prison where the state carries out executions.

Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says Gary Otte (OH’-tee) arrived at the Southern Ohio correctional Facility in Lucasville at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday. He’s scheduled to die at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Smith says that Otte’s requested final meal, called the special meal in Ohio, includes a mushroom and swiss cheese hamburger, a quart of Heath Bar ice cream and a slice of banana cream pie.

Otte was convicted of the 1992 killings of Robert Wasikowski (wah-sih-KOW’-skee) and Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma, in suburban Cleveland.

The state plans to execute the 45-year-old Otte with a lethal combination of three drugs.