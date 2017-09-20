Ohio police say 3 dead in crash after fleeing traffic stop

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in southwest Ohio say three people have been killed after a car crashed into a tree when the driver fled an early morning traffic stop.

Authorities say the crash occurred early Wednesday in Cincinnati’s Carthage neighborhood after an attempted traffic stop by Springfield Township police.

Cincinnati police say the 36-year-old male driver lost control of the 2013 Chevrolet Impala, which crossed over the center line, then hit a parked vehicle; overturned, and hit a tree. All three men inside the car died at the scene.

Authorities haven’t identified those killed in the crash. Police say excessive speed was a factor in the crash and none of those killed wore seatbelts.

Springfield Township police plan to release more information later.