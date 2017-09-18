Ohio remembers 9 year anniversary of Hurricane Ike

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Friday marked the nine year anniversary of the costliest natural disaster in recent Ohio history.

The Dayton Daily News reports a windstorm related to Hurricane Ike struck the state on Sept. 14, 2008.

The windstorm led to seven deaths and $1.255 billion in insured losses. Eighty-nine counties reported damage and power outages, and 29 counties received state of emergency declarations.

Insurance companies say claims were mostly received from the Cincinnati, Dayton and central Ohio areas.

The hurricane was the fifth costliest disaster for insured losses in the U.S. at that time period.

