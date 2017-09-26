OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, when 224 schools will official qualify for the playoffs. The top eight teams in each region will qualify for the postseason.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (5-0) 17.25, 2. Canton McKinley (5-0) 12.5327, 3. Lakewood St. Edward (5-0) 12.4667, 4. Mentor (4-1) 11.25, 5. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-1) 11.2, 6. Massillon Jackson (4-1) 11.0, 7. Solon (4-1) 8.9, 8. Massillon Perry (4-1) 8.75, 9. Euclid (4-1) 8.45, 10. Canton GlenOak (2-3) 5.0, 11. Austintown-Fitch (3-2) 4.6111, 12. Strongsville (2-3) 4.35

Region 2 – 1. Tol. Whitmer (5-0) 12.85, 2. Gahanna Lincoln (4-1) 11.05, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-1) 10.1, 4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5-0) 9.8, 5. Lorain (4-1) 7.5, 6. Findlay (3-2) 7.1, 7. Dublin Coffman (3-2) 7.0204, 8. Brunswick (3-2) 6.8204, 9. Worthington Thomas Worthington (3-2) 6.75, 10. Dublin Jerome (3-2) 6.7, 11. Powell Olentangy Liberty (3-2) 5.65, 12. Westerville Central (2-3) 4.75

Region 3 – 1. Centerville (5-0) 14.85, 2. Hilliard Bradley (5-0) 13.25, 3. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-1) 11.6, 4. Pickerington North (4-1) 11.2, tie-5. Kettering Fairmont (4-1) 11.0, tie-5. Beavercreek (5-0) 11.0, 7. Reynoldsburg (4-1) 10.7, 8. Springfield (4-1) 9.9, 9. Pickerington Central (4-1) 9.4939, 10. Clayton Northmont (3-2) 8.3, 11. Miamisburg (3-2) 6.8, 12. Hilliard Darby (2-3) 5.0

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (5-0) 14.65, 2. Cin. Sycamore (4-1) 9.2, 3. Milford (4-1) 8.0, 4. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-2) 7.8, 5. Fairfield (3-2) 7.75, 6. Mason (4-1) 7.6, 7. Cin. Elder (3-2) 7.05, 8. Cin. Colerain (3-2) 7.0, 9. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (4-1) 6.95, 10. Batavia West Clermont (3-2) 5.65, 11. Lebanon (2-3) 3.25, 12. Four schools tied.

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Hudson (4-1) 9.65, 2. Barberton (5-0) 9.3, 3. Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-1) 9.0438, 4. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-1) 8.15, 5. Green (3-2) 8.1, 6. Lyndhurst Brush (4-1) 8.0333, 7. Cle. Benedictine (4-1) 8.0, 8. Bedford (4-1) 6.65, 9. Twinsburg (3-2) 5.85, 10. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (3-2) 4.75, 11. Copley (2-3) 4.0, tie-12. Painesville Riverside (2-3) 3.9, tie-12. Mentor Lake Cath. (3-2) 3.9

Region 6 – 1. Avon (5-0) 16.6556, 2. Medina Highland (5-0) 12.6, 3. Wadsworth (5-0) 12.1, 4. Grafton Midview (4-1) 11.45, 5. Sylvania Northview (5-0) 11.1, 6. Amherst Steele (4-1) 8.55, tie-7. North Olmsted (3-2) 7.15, tie-7. North Royalton (3-2) 7.15, 9. Fremont Ross (3-2) 7.05, 10. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-1) 6.7, 11. Olmsted Falls (4-1) 6.6, 12. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-2) 5.9

Region 7 – 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (5-0) 10.85, 2. Massillon Washington (4-1) 9.6495, 3. Cols. Mifflin (4-1) 9.15, 4. Ashland (4-1) 8.25, 5. Canal Winchester (3-2) 7.95, 6. Boardman (3-2) 7.55, 7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-1) 7.2, 8. New Albany (2-3) 6.3, 9. Westerville South (3-2) 6.15, 10. Cols. Briggs (3-2) 5.749, 11. North Canton Hoover (2-3) 5.2, 12. Cols. Franklin Hts. (2-3) 4.8

Region 8 – 1. Cin. La Salle (4-1) 13.95, 2. Cin. Anderson (5-0) 13, 3. Cin. Winton Woods (5-0) 12.65, 4. Sidney (5-0) 10.85, 5. Trenton Edgewood (4-1) 10.05, 6. Day. Belmont (5-0) 9.3909, 7. Harrison (3-2) 7.85, 8. Chillicothe (3-2) 7.8, 9. Ashville Teays Valley (3-2) 6.25, 10. Troy (3-2) 6, 11. Morrow Little Miami (4-1) 5.75, 12. Marion Harding (3-2) 5.6212

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (5-0) 14.45, 2. Medina Buckeye (5-0) 11.1, 3. Tallmadge (4-1) 10.7121, 4. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-0) 10.0, 5. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-1) 9.8, 6. Akron East (4-1) 8.7, 7. Chardon (4-1) 7.95, tie-8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-1) 7.35, tie-8. Alliance (4-1) 7.35, 10. Peninsula Woodridge (4-1) 6.9, 11. Akron Coventry (4-1) 5.35, 12. Aurora (2-3) 5.15

Region 10 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (5-0) 13.3082, 2. Clyde (5-0) 13.05, 3. Parma Padua Franciscan (5-0) 11.3, 4. Sandusky (5-0) 10.45, 5. Bay Village Bay (5-0) 10.25, 6. Mansfield Senior (4-1) 7.4, 7. Hunting Valley University School (3-2) 5.2, 8. Bowling Green (2-3) 4.3, 9. Maumee (3-2) 3.95, 10. Rocky River (3-2) 3.75, 11. Maple Hts. (2-3) 3.6, 12. East Cle. Shaw (2-3) 3.3657

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Marion-Franklin (5-0) 11.2, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-1) 10.05, 3. Cols. Independence (4-0) 9.8472, tie-4. Bellefontaine (4-1) 8.85, tie-4. New Philadelphia (5-0) 8.85, 6. Jackson (4-1) 8.75, 7. Granville (4-1) 7.9, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-1) 7.75, 9. Hillsboro (4-1) 6.5, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-2) 6.1, 11. Dover (3-2) 6.05, 12. The Plains Athens (4-1) 5.65

Region 12 – 1. Trotwood-Madison (5-0) 14.6, 2. Franklin (4-1) 11.25, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (4-1) 8.55, tie-4. Bellbrook (4-1) 8.4, tie-4. Goshen (5-0) 8.4, 6. Day. Dunbar (4-1) 8.35, 7. Wapakoneta (3-2) 7.4, 8. Wilmington (4-1) 7.25, 9. Tipp City Tippecanoe (3-2) 7.05, 10. Elida (4-1) 6.75, 11. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-1) 6.55, 12. New Richmond (4-1) 6.2

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Steubenville (5-0) 12.1, 2. Perry (5-0) 11.15, 3. Canton South (5-0) 9.25, 4. Poland Seminary (5-0) 8.55, 5. Girard (5-0) 7.65, 6. Cortland Lakeview (4-1) 7.45, 7. Struthers (4-1) 6.6, 8. Ravenna Southeast (4-1) 6.5737, 9. Salem (4-1) 6.55, 10. Lisbon Beaver (4-1) 5.6, 11. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-3) 4.9, 12. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (3-2) 3.85

Region 14 – 1. Bellville Clear Fork (5-0) 12.55, 2. Oberlin Firelands (5-0) 9.75, 3. Shelby (5-0) 8.5, 4. St. Marys Memorial (4-1) 8.0, 5. Sparta Highland (4-1) 7.65, 6. Wauseon (4-1) 7.2, 7. Galion (4-1) 6.6313, 8. Van Wert (3-2) 6.1, 9. Port Clinton (3-2) 5.35, 10. Pepper Pike Orange (4-1) 5.3091, 11. Bellevue (3-2) 5.25, 12. Vermilion (4-1) 5.15

Region 15 – 1. Newark Licking Valley (5-0) 10.4, 2. New Concord John Glenn (4-1) 9.2, 3. St. Clairsville (4-1) 9.0, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 8.35, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-0) 7.65, 6. Chillicothe Unioto (4-1) 6.25, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-1) 6.05, 8. Byesville Meadowbrook (3-2) 5.85, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (3-2) 5.65, 10. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (3-2) 5.6, 11. Pomeroy Meigs (3-2) 5.5, 12. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-2) 5.45

Region 16 – 1. Germantown Valley View (5-0) 12.65, 2. London (5-0) 10.25, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (4-1) 9.6071, 4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-1) 9.4, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-0) 8.9, 6. Waverly (4-1) 8.5, 7. Cin. Wyoming (5-0) 8.0333, 8. Batavia (4-1) 6.95, tie-9. Cin. Taft (3-2) 6.2, tie-9. Day. Oakwood (3-2) 6.2, 11. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-1) 4.95, 12. Cin. Aiken (3-2) 4.6

Division V

Region 17 – 1. North Lima South Range (5-0) 9.65, 2. Sullivan Black River (5-0) 7.0, 3. Orwell Grand Valley (5-0) 6.8, 4. Navarre Fairless (4-1) 6.65, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-1) 6.15, 6. Garrettsville Garfield (4-1) 5.7253, 7. Akron Manchester (3-2) 5.3, tie-8. Wickliffe (3-2) 4.1, tie-8. Leavittsburg LaBrae (3-2) 4.1, 10. Orrville (2-3) 3.65, 11. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (3-2) 3.6, 12. Wooster Triway (3-2) 3.25

Region 18 – 1. Marion Pleasant (4-0) 10.3333, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (5-0) 9.1, 3. Tontogany Otsego (4-1) 9.0, 4. Archbold (4-1) 8.4, 5. Liberty Center (5-0) 7.9, 6. Genoa Area (4-1) 6.55, 7. Milan Edison (4-1) 6.25, 8. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-2) 5.85, 9. Fostoria (4-1) 5.6, 10. Huron (4-1) 5.5, tie-11. Richwood North Union (3-2) 5.2, tie-11. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-1) 5.2

Region 19 – 1. Portsmouth West (5-0) 10.6, 2. Wheelersburg (5-0) 9.9, 3. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (4-1) 7.9909, 4. Cols. Bishop Ready (4-1) 6.9, tie-5. Oak Hill (4-1) 6.35, tie-5. Belmont Union Local (5-0) 6.35, 7. Johnstown-Monroe (3-2) 6.3283, 8. Chesapeake (3-2) 5.55, 9. Johnstown Northridge (4-1) 5.5, 10. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-2) 5.4, 11. Ironton (2-3) 3.95, 12. Wellston (3-2) 3.85

Region 20 – 1. Anna (5-0) 8.65, 2. Casstown Miami East (4-1) 7.75, 3. Bethel-Tate (5-0) 7.55, 4. Jamestown Greeneview (5-0) 7.1, 5. Camden Preble Shawnee (4-1) 6.6, 6. Reading (3-2) 6.5, 7. Middletown Madison (3-2) 6.35, 8. West Jefferson (4-0) 5.6166, 9. Cin. Mariemont (4-1) 5.6, tie-10. Brookville (3-2) 5.45, tie-10. Carlisle (4-1) 5.45, 12. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-1) 4.6

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (5-0) 10.25, 2. Rootstown (5-0) 8.45, 3. Creston Norwayne (4-1) 8.15, 4. Smithville (5-0) 8.05, 5. Kirtland (5-0) 7.4, 6. Independence (4-1) 6.8, 7. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-1) 6.65, 8. Columbia Station Columbia (3-2) 6.25, 9. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (5-0) 6.1192, 10. McDonald (4-1) 5.15, 11. Columbiana (3-2) 4.8, 12. Mineral Ridge (3-2) 4.2

Region 22 – 1. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-1) 8.95, 2. Bucyrus Wynford (4-1) 6.25, 3. Carey (4-1) 5.95, 4. Gibsonburg (4-1) 5.35, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-1) 5.1, 6. Attica Seneca East (4-0) 4.9028, 7. Ada (3-2) 4.85, 8. Defiance Tinora (3-2) 4.6, 9. Tol. Ottawa Hills (3-2) 4.45, 10. Hicksville (3-2) 3.95, 11. Ashland Crestview (3-2) 3.85, 12. Sherwood Fairview (2-3) 3.25

Region 23 – 1. Nelsonville-York (5-0) 10.0, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (5-0) 8.0939, 3. Galion Northmor (4-1) 7.45, 4. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-1) 6.9354, 5. Chillicothe Southeastern (5-0) 6.5, 6. Shadyside (4-1) 6.0, 7. Beverly Fort Frye (4-1) 5.8, 8. Howard East Knox (5-0) 5.75, 9. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-2) 5.5443, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-2) 3.95, 11. Sugarcreek Garaway (3-2) 3.65, 12. Grandview Hts. (3-2) 3.6

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0) 9.65, tie-2. Miamisburg Day. Christian (4-1) 6.75, tie-2. St. Henry (4-1) 6.75, 4. West Liberty-Salem (5-0) 6.4717, 5. Lima Central Cath. (4-1) 6.15, 6. Tipp City Bethel (4-1) 5.95, 7. Coldwater (3-2) 5.9, tie-8. Fort Recovery (3-2) 5.4, tie-8. Mechanicsburg (4-1) 5.4, 10. Cin. Country Day (3-0) 4.8291, 11. Spencerville (3-2) 4.45, 12. Delphos Jefferson (3-2) 4.2

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Dalton (5-0) 10.25, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-0) 7.0417, 3. East Canton (3-2) 6.1, 4. Lisbon David Anderson (4-1) 5.8, 5. Windham (4-1) 5.25, 6. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-2) 5.15, 7. Toronto (4-1) 4.65, 8. Newbury (3-2) 3.4111, 9. Valley Christian (2-3) 3.4, 10. Vienna Mathews (3-2) 2.45, tie-11. Rittman (2-3) 2.1, tie-11. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (2-3) 2.1

Region 26 – 1. Pandora-Gilboa (5-0) 7.8, 2. Leipsic (4-1) 6.45, 3. Norwalk St. Paul (5-0) 6.4, 4. Haviland Wayne Trace (4-1) 6.25, 5. Edgerton (4-1) 5.75, 6. Sycamore Mohawk (5-0) 5.55, 7. Monroeville (4-1) 5.4, 8. Defiance Ayersville (4-1) 5.35, 9. McComb (4-1) 4.9, 10. West Unity Hilltop (4-1) 4.0, 11. North Baltimore (3-2) 3.95, 12. Tiffin Calvert (2-3) 3.4

Region 27 – 1. Danville (4-1) 8.8, 2. Lucas (4-1) 6.9, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-1) 6.8, 4. Waterford (4-1) 5.75, 5. Corning Miller (3-2) 5.0, 6. Portsmouth Sciotoville (4-1) 4.8687, 7. Hannibal River (3-2) 4.85, 8. Racine Southern (4-1) 4.8, 9. Glouster Trimble (3-2) 4.75, 10. Sugar Grove Berne Union (4-1) 4.15, 11. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-1) 3.9, 12. Reedsville Eastern (3-2) 3.3111

Region 28 – 1. Convoy Crestview (5-0) 8.15, 2. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-1) 6.5, 3. Delphos St. John’s (3-2) 5.7, 4. Minster (3-2) 5.6, 5. DeGraff Riverside (3-2) 4.1, 6. Fort Loramie (3-2) 3.9657, 7. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-2) 3.4616, 8. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (3-2) 3.1606, 9. New Bremen (3-2) 2.95, 10. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (3-2) 2.8, 11. Springfield Cath. Central (2-3) 2.1071, 12. Lima Perry (2-3) 2.1