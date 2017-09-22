Ormond Sentencing Date Set

A Zanesville man facing sex charges in Knox County has changed his plea to guilty. Knox County Common Pleas Court Records show that John Ormond plead guilty last month to attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He originally plead not guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, or corruption of a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juvenile, importuning and a forfeiture specification. The Knox County Clerk of Courts says Judge Richard Wetzel accepted the guilty plea to the one charge and set a sentencing date for October 26th at 9:00 a.m.