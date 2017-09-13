OUZ Dean hosts breakfast for local educators, resources for students

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Ohio University Zanesville held an educators breakfast to help encourage students to consider attending OUZ to continue their education.

Principals and Counselors from 19 schools in Muskingum County and surrounding counties joined OUZ Dean Dr. Jeremy Webster on the Zanesville campus. Dr. Webster gave the educators resources to take back to their students to help them as they prepare for college.

“We give them a lot of information about OUZ,” said Dr. Webster. “About how students can apply for our programs, how to apply for financial aid, and then we also give them information about scholarship due dates and application due dates – things like that.”

The students are then able to use this information to apply to the school for an associates or bachelors program, apply for scholarships, or to schedule a visit on campus. At the end of the breakfast a raffle was held with a special prize.

“Each year we do a drawing and one school district wins the raffle, which is a thousand dollar scholarship that they are able to giveaway to a student from their district to come and join us here at OUZ next year.”

This year Crooksville High School in Crooksville won the scholarship to give to one of their students.