OVI Checkpoint Friday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will take place Friday in Muskingum County.

The checkpoint will take place from 9pm to 12am on Northpointe Drive.

The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds and is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.