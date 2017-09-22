Packers list 7 key players as doubtful for Bengals game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers could be without seven front-line players for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring), safety Kentrell Brice (groin), receiver Randall Cobb (chest), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip), cornerback Davon House (quad), outside linebacker Nick Perry (hand) and inside linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring/concussion) were listed as doubtful, meaning they are unlikely to play. The first six players on that list are starters.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson (quad) and right tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) are questionable, though Nelson has been a full participant so far in practice this week.

Coach Mike McCarthy says if and how players make it out of the final practice of the week on Saturday will determine their availability for the Bengals game.

