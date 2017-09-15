ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Animal Shelter Society is introducing everyone to the Pet of the Week and donating money to an animal shelter in Texas.

Lucky is a three-month old domestic medium haired kitten who does well with other animals and people. However he does have a birth defect that made his back legs bow-legged.

“Because of that we’re going to ask that whoever adopts him makes him an indoor cat,” Murray said. “Just to help take care of that. Again he’s not on any medication for that, gets around fine. Just probably wouldn’t do as well outside.”

Lucky is updated on his shots and had his surgery. The Animal Shelter is also raising money for an animal shelter in Texas who is taking in more animals due to the other shelters having more damage following Hurricane Harvey.

“A portion of every adoption we do tomorrow [September 16, 2017] we’re going to donate as well,” Murray said. “So at the end of the month we’re going to be sending a check. We’ve been in contact directly with a shelter down there, so this is going to go directly to a shelter. A shelter that one of our staff people has had some contact with and knows some staff [members] down there.”

Murray said the shelter in Texas has some supplies, but needs funds to take care of all the extra animals they’ve had brought in since Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.