ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Animal Shelter Society’s ‘Pet of the Week’ is a two year-old Labrador mix that came in last June with a severely broken front leg.

Bella was brought in after getting this injury and her owners couldn’t afford her medical bills. Since then Bella has gone through orthopedic surgery and gotten her pins and cast removed. Assistant Director, Charity Stevens said during this time Bella became unsure of strangers and now takes time to get comfortable around them.

“I just wanted people to see and give her time to come out and actually spend some time with her and ask for them to get her out,” Stevens said. “So they can really get to know her personality, because she is a totally different dog when she gets to know you.”

Bella has had her shots, been tested for heart worms, and will be micro chipped upon adoption. By the end of the interview Bella stopped shaking and started calming down.

“She’s starting to calm down and relax just a tad, not a lot, but just enough,” Stevens said. “She looks for reassurance and to make sure that she’s safe, but once you get to know her you’ll just fall in love.”

Bella is still going through rehabilitation, but shouldn’t have any future issues with her leg. For information about Bella contact the Animal Shelter Society at (740) 452-1077.

Bella’s adoption fee is $125.00 plus $10.75 for her dog license.

The Animal Shelter Society had six rabbits recently brought in. The rabbits have been tested, updated on their shots, and are now up for adoption.