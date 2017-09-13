Philadelphia school district faces discrimination claims

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal lawsuit has been filed against the School District of Philadelphia by a group of female student-athletes alleging discrimination on the basis of gender and race.

Strawberry Mansion High School student Nadirah McCrae and others allege that the district only allows the school’s lacrosse and field hockey teams to play predominantly black high schools. Former coach Jazmine Smith says buses and games were canceled. McCrae says she lost a Division I scholarship as a result.

Attorney Aaron Freiwald alleges that officials didn’t believe the students had real opportunities or thought they wouldn’t be able to handle them.

The district says in a statement that works to ensure equity, and last year had more than 250 female student-athletes participating on 20 teams in field hockey and girl’s lacrosse.