Police: 4 killed as speeding car hits tree, catches fire

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says four people were killed when their speeding car went off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames.

Police say the driver apparently lost control while driving on State Route 43 in Stark County on Sunday. They say the car drove through a field before striking a tree. One person was thrown from the vehicle and three were trapped inside as it caught fire.

Emily Herron, who witnessed the crash, tells the Canton Repository that her husband tried unsuccessfully to put the fire out with a hose and was unable to open the car door because of the heat.

Police have not identified the people killed.