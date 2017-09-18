Police: Man killed Ohio State student before shooting self

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old man apparently killed a 22-year-old Ohio State University student at a Columbus apartment before fatally shooting himself.

Police identified the man as Kyle Lafferty and the woman as Heather Campbell. Investigators believe they were in a relationship.

Homicide detectives say their bodies were found by a concerned friend Sunday in an apartment north of campus.

A university spokesman says Campbell was a psychology major from Strongsville. The school is making counselors available to students who need support.