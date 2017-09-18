Police say Ohio man sitting on tracks killed by train

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio man sitting on railroad tracks was struck and killed by a train.

The accident happened in Lorain in northern Ohio on Saturday afternoon.

The Morning Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2xcxf9G ) an engineer on a Norfolk Southern train saw the man, sounded a horn and bells and tried unsuccessfully to stop.

Police identified the victim as 46-year-old Kenneth Fox of Lorain. The railroad crossing was closed for about three hours during the investigation.

