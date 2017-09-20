Port Authority looking towards the future with businesses

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Port Authority is working with local businesses that are expanding.

Executive Director of the Port Authority Matt Abbott said the most important focus of today’s meeting was the Port Authority is working with the local business making sure they have the backing for growth. He said they want to be prepared for any upcoming projects or expanding business opportunities for the local area.

“We have some local businesses that are expanding,” said Abbott. “So we’re working with them as far as finding training dollars to educate and train a workforce. Also, try to incentivize that development takes place and make sure it happens here in the City of Zanesville, Muskingum County.”

Port Authority is also looking at the future of the area’s infrastructure. Abbott said they need to handle situations as they come up, but also have a plan in mind years in advanced.

“Instructor is huge to any economic development,” said Abbott. “It’s not just a plan where we look at what we’re going to do in the next year. We’re trying to look out 10, 15, 20 years to see strategically what are the best opportunities for the county for growth.”

Abbott said the expansion of area businesses along with new companies coming into the area is crucial for economic and business development.