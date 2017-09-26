Prosecutors won’t file charges against Dolphins’ Landry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to file charges against Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry over allegations of domestic violence.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office said an investigation determined there was “no reasonable likelihood” of a conviction. The case involved an April 1 encounter between Landry and Estrella Cerqueira, the mother of their daughter.

Cerqueira maintained Landry did not intent to touch her or strike her, but accidentally did so, according to a memorandum filed Monday by assistant state attorney Stefanie Newman. There were no witnesses to the encounter at Landry’s residence, and video surveillance appeared to corroborate Cerqueira’s account, the prosecutor said.

Cerqueira said in the statement in August that the couple had a “vocal disagreement,” but that she never felt physically threatened and that nothing violent took place.

