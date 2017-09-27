PSG attack proves too much for Bayern in 3-0 win

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain beat five-time champion Bayern Munich 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday with unstoppable football from its super-expensive forwards.

The French side’s formidable attacking lineup tore the visitors’ defense apart on the counterattack and took command of Group B with goals from Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar.

Kylian Mbappe, who was hired alongside Neymar this summer for a combined 400 million euros, did not score but tormented the Bayern defense throughout with his dribbling ability and frenetic pace.

After scoring eight goals without conceding in their first two matches, PSG leads the group with six points, with Bayern and Celtic tied for second place with three points.

Celtic won 3-0 at Anderlecht in the group’s other match on Wednesday.

Bayern enjoyed a good spell in the first half and caused problems to the hosts’ defense but lacked pace and finishing.