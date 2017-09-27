Rainbow trout fishing season set to begin in DuPage County

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — The fall rainbow trout season in DuPage County is just a few weeks away.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County says the season will open on Oct. 21 at Silver Lake at Blackwell in Warrenville, Pickerel lake at Pratt’s Wayne Woods in Wayne and Grove Lake at Wood Dale Grove in Wood Dale.

The lakes will be stocked with about 5,000 fish and closed to fishing beginning on Oct. 1 to give the fish time to disperse before fishing is allowed again on Oct. 21.

All anglers 16 years old and older and not legally disabled must have valid Illinois fishing licenses with inland trout stamps. The licenses and the stamps are available at the Forest Preserve District’s headquarters in Wheaton.