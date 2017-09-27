Rambo Health Center offers extended hours for flu shots

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Flu season is around the corner and a local health clinic is offering extended offers for those in need of a flu shot.

Rambo Memorial Health Center is giving out flu shots in preparation for flu season and is now offering extended hours for those who may not be able to come during normal business hours.

“We have some extra extended hours to offer the community,” said Chris Drake, a registered nurse at Rambo. “So starting tomorrow night, Thursday, September 28th, we will be here until 6:00 and then for every Thursday in October, we will also be here until 6:00 offering flu vaccine to anyone who would like to come in and receive their flu vaccine.”

Rambo will also give flu shots off site. Rambo Center staff will be at the SOUPer Bowl on OUZ and Zane State College Campus Center giving out the shots. Registered nurse Andrea Retherford says they will also be at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds providing shots to people there.

“We are going to be open two Saturdays. September the 30th which is this Saturday. And October the 14th here at the clinic from 9 a.m. until 12. And then also, we are going to be at farmer’s market which will be September the 30th, this Saturday coming up. And then also on October the 14th.”

Flu shots for Muskingum County residents are just $5 and $20 for those who live outside of the county. Rambo also accepts some insurance to cover the cost, including: Medicare Part B, Humana Medicare, and Medigold Medicare.