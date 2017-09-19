Realmuto homers in 10th; Marlins rally past Ramos, Mets 5-4

MIAMI (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-4 on Tuesday night after rallying for three runs in the ninth against former teammate A.J. Ramos.

With one out, Realmuto hit a 1-1 pitch from Paul Sewald (0-6) into the Mets’ bullpen for his 17th homer.

Miami trailed 4-1 in the ninth before coming back against Ramos, who faced the Marlins for the first time since they traded him to New York on July 28.

Justin Bour led off with his 22nd homer, and first since a six-week stint on the disabled list. Ramos then gave up four singles, including two-out RBI hits by pinch-hitter A.J. Ellis and Ichiro Suzuki.