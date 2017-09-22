Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart gets 4-year extension

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds have agreed on a four-year contract extension with catcher Tucker Barnhart that includes a club option for 2022.

Barnhart became the primary catcher with Devin Mesoraco repeatedly injured. Mesoraco has been limited to 95 games the last three seasons and is currently sidelined with a broken left foot. He makes $13 million next season, the final on a four-year, $28 million deal.

Barnhart is making $517,500 and would have been eligible for salary arbitration in the offseason for the first time. He’s batting .272 with six homers and 42 RBIs. He has only one error and leads major league catchers in fielding percentage.