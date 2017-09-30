Richmond ends 37-year title drought in Aussie Rules football

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Richmond Tigers ended a 37-year championship drought when they beat the Adelaide Crows 16.12 (108) to 8.12 (60) Saturday in the Australian Football League grand final.

The Tigers hadn’t won a national Australian Rules football title since 1980, and lost to Carlton when they last appeared in a grand final in 1982. Adelaide won the league title in 1998 and hadn’t been back to the final since.

The win came before a capacity crowd of 100,021 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was close until halftime, when Richmond led by nine points. But a dominating third quarter saw the Tigers take a 34-point lead, and they didn’t let up to open the fourth quarter, kicking the first two six-point goals to extend the lead to 45 points.