Robbery suspects arrested in Coshocton

Authorities in Coshocton County have arrested three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Newcomerstown.

Newcomerstown Police requested assistance from the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Deputies responded Thursday morning to a residence in the 1400 block of South 14th Street in Coshocton in search of three individuals.

Authorities say all three suspects fled the home on foot.

After a short pursuit, a male and female suspect were taken into custody. The final male suspect was found in a nearby wooded area and taken into custody.

Authorities say Coshocton High School and Elementary were placed on lock down for about an hour during the search for the suspects.

The names of the suspects have not been released pending formal charges.