Rookie Sean Newcomb’s 8 strikeouts help Braves edge Mets 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Sean Newcomb recorded eight strikeouts, including five straight, and the Atlanta Braves beat Rafael Montero and the New York Mets 3-2 on Friday night.

The Mets, who couldn’t hold a 2-1 lead, have lost five straight.

Newcomb (3-8) gave up two runs on six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings. The rookie left-hander’s eight strikeouts fell one shy of his career high.

Newcomb’s run of five strikeouts began after he allowed a run-scoring double to Dominic Smith in the fourth that gave New York the lead.

Montero (5-10) became the fourth straight Mets starter pitcher to fail to complete five innings. He was lifted with two outs in the fifth after throwing 108 pitches and allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks. He had walked 14 in his previous three starts.

