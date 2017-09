The Roseville Police Department responded to a hold up alarm over the weekend.

Police said a male entered the Roseville Pharmacy and robbed them at gunpoint.

It took place Saturday, September 16. Police said the photo is the suspects car. It was seen several places in the village on Saturday morning.

If you happen to have any information in regards to the license plate or any information as to who the car belongs to, you’re being asked to contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.