Russian doping whistleblower faces arrest if he returns

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has ruled that doping whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov should be arrested if he returns to his home country.

The ruling could lead Russia to request the former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director’s extradition from the United States, where he fled in January 2016.

Yunona Tsaryova, a spokeswoman for the Basmanny district court in Moscow, tells The Associated Press the court issued an order for Rodchenkov’s arrest last week.

The decision was not immediately made public and was first reported Thursday by Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Rodchenkov says he was ordered by government officials to cover up drug use by leading Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and other major sports events.

His testimony sparked wide-ranging investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency and International Olympic Committee.