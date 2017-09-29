Salvation Army collects coats for kids

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Salvation Army and Olde Time Cleaners is teaming to be sure kids have what they need to stay warm in the cold.

You’ll soon see donation bins at both Olde Time Cleaners and at the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army is collecting coats for their Coats for Kids program. The program is to ensure kids are properly dressed when in the cold weather. David Frick, Owner of Olde Time Cleaners says this is the time to donate when the weather is just starting to change.

“When we get a cold snap people start to think about ‘oh I may need a new coat so I’m gonna donate my old one’ so that’s the good thing…this cold spell we’re gonna have right now is a good time to start because people start to think about buying a new coat and donating their old one.”

Coats will be available for newborns through students in 12th grade. The coats are free and available for anyone in need. Last year over 500 coats were given away and this year they are hoping to give away even more.Salvation Army Office Manager Mindy McCloy says getting the coats is an easy process.

“When people come in on the 19th and 20th they need to bring social security cards for all of their children and they need to bring in their picture ID.”

In addition to coats, the Salvation Army is also accepting donations for hats, scarves, and gloves. If you are able to donate, the program is in specific need of coats for small boys. Families will be able to pick up coats on October 19th and 20th at the Salvation Army from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m..