Saturday’s Scores

by Associated Press on September 30, 2017 at 5:50 pm

PREP FOOTBALL

Biglerville 47, York County Tech 6

Blair, N.J. 13, Episcopal Academy 10

Burgettstown 45, Brownsville 0

Harrisburg 60, Hershey 0

Imhotep Charter 42, Haverford School 14

Kiski School 27, Hudson WRA, Ohio 6

McKeesport 48, Greater Latrobe 0

Mid Valley 49, Scranton Holy Cross 7

Otto-Eldred 40, Sheffield 6

Pen Argyl 34, Northern Lehigh 27

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 6, Archbishop Carroll 0

Pittston Area 51, Abington Heights 34

Scranton Prep 35, Valley View 34

South Philadelphia 48, Benjamin Franklin 6

St. Andrew’s, Del. 27, George School 18

Westmont Hilltop 34, Bedford 6

Wilson 28, Catasauqua 21

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

Keywords: Pennsylvania, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

