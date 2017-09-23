Saturday’s Scores

by Associated Press on September 23, 2017 at 11:54 pm

Amundsen 44, Von Steuben 29

Benton 47, West Frankfort 14

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 48, Ottawa Marquette 21

Catlin (Salt Fork) 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12

Chicago (CAAT) 20, Bogan 16

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 22, Chicago North Grand 12

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 36, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 12

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 22, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 6

Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) def. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder), forfeit

Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 42, Chicago (CICS Chicago Quest) 0

Chicago Christian 54, Walther Christian Academy 24

Chicago Marshall 38, Robeson 12

Crete-Monee 48, Rich East 12

Harlan 34, DuSable 6

Illini West (Carthage) 50, Peoria Heights (Quest) 26

Julian 12, Hyde Park 8

Loyola 41, Fenwick 14

Mather 33, North Lawndale 8

Morgan Park 28, Kenwood 6

Niles Notre Dame 25, St. Patrick 7

Orr def. Douglass, forfeit

Plainfield South 42, Joliet Central 0

Red Hill 40, Blue Ridge 8

Simeon 72, Whitney Young 0

South Elgin 40, Aurora (West Aurora) 14

Sterling Newman 22, Rockridge 21

Taft 74, Dunbar 0

Vienna-Goreville 19, Edwards County 13

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

_____

Keywords: Illinois, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

Post Views: 1