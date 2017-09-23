Saturday’s Scores

Amundsen 44, Von Steuben 29
Benton 47, West Frankfort 14
Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 48, Ottawa Marquette 21
Catlin (Salt Fork) 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12
Chicago (CAAT) 20, Bogan 16
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 22, Chicago North Grand 12
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 36, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 12
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 22, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 6
Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) def. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder), forfeit
Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 42, Chicago (CICS Chicago Quest) 0
Chicago Christian 54, Walther Christian Academy 24
Chicago Marshall 38, Robeson 12
Crete-Monee 48, Rich East 12
Harlan 34, DuSable 6
Illini West (Carthage) 50, Peoria Heights (Quest) 26
Julian 12, Hyde Park 8
Loyola 41, Fenwick 14
Mather 33, North Lawndale 8
Morgan Park 28, Kenwood 6
Niles Notre Dame 25, St. Patrick 7
Orr def. Douglass, forfeit
Plainfield South 42, Joliet Central 0
Red Hill 40, Blue Ridge 8
Simeon 72, Whitney Young 0
South Elgin 40, Aurora (West Aurora) 14
Sterling Newman 22, Rockridge 21
Taft 74, Dunbar 0
Vienna-Goreville 19, Edwards County 13
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
