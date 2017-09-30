School officials: Loud sound but no shots fired at dance

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A high school homecoming dance ended early after the sound of a table being flipped over caused some students to fear shots had been fired.

The Wayne High School Twitter page says when the table was flipped Saturday night, some students yelled “gun.” It says no gun was located.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xGW0xm) police officers from across the area rushed to the school in the Dayton suburb of Huber Heights. After determining that no suspects were inside, officers allowed students to get their belongings.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com