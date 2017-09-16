Sheriff: Search For Suspect Who Wants To “Kill Cops”

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for a suspect who said he wants to “kills cops.” Sheriff Douglass McGrath say it started Friday just after 4:30 p.m. when 32-year-old Kyle Giffin was on Marion Street in Chesterhill with a rifle and was shooting into the air. The Sheriff says his office received several calls claiming Giffin fired seven shot from his weapon. Sheriff McGrath says as the suspect was walking down a back alley near the Matheney Funeral Home he was approached by two male citizens who witnessed him shoot the rifle at a telephone pole and say “he had a gun and was going to kill them cops.” The two men were able to talk Giffin into inspecting the rifle which they secured in a locked vehicle. McGrath says when deputies arrived they took possession of the rifle. The suspect was spotted by deputies but escaped into the nearby woods. Sheriff McGrath says he requested the Ohio State Highway Patrol for air support who will use thermal imaging to try and locate Giffin. The McConnelsville Police Department is also assisting with their K-9 unit. Giffin should be considered armed and dangerous and if anyone spots him they should call 9-1-1.