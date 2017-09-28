Sheriff Warns of Traffic Delays

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office is warning of traffic tie ups around the Legend Valley Concert venue.

Sheriff Randy Thorp said beginning Thursday the Lost Lands Festival will be going on through Sunday at Legend Valley.

The sheriff said that traffic will be most notable at the Interstate 70, Route 13 and Route 79 interchanges, Route 40 and Licking Trails Road and Route 13 at the concert venue south of I-70.

Sheriff Thorp said he expects the heaviest traffic on Friday during the afternoon and evening, however traffic on Route 13 at the venue site will impacted for the duration of the event due to a pedestrian crossing at that location.

Motorist should plan ahead and use an alternate route to avoid what could be a major inconvenience.