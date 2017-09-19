Sheriff’s Office Responds to Discharge of a Firearm

A Coshocton County woman is flown to a Columbus Hospital following a shooting incident.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said at 11:41 PM, Monday, September 18 they received a call from Life Alert in reference to an elderly female having an accidental discharge from a fire arm.

The sheriff’s office responded to the 15000 block of Township Road 390 in Pike Township and found 80-year-old Flo D. Martin with an injury from an accidental discharge of a firearm.

The sheriff office said Martin was flown to Grant Medical Center for the extent of her injuries.