Sheriff’s Office search for armed robbery suspects

ROSEVILLE, Ohio- The hunt is on for three people police believe robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint.

Police responded to a call at Northside Roseville Pharmacy on Main Street in Roseville on Saturday. Security footage shows an unknown male wearing a blue Def Leppard hooded sweat shirt and jeans entering the store and showing a gun before robbing the store. He then fled the scene. Sheriff Matt Lutz described the vehicle the man used to get away.

“Through the investigation the suspect vehicle was identified. The car is a blue Chevy Impala, four door, with an Indiana temporary tag in the back window.”

Police believe another man and a woman in the store are accomplices of the robber. Detectives are still working to identify the trio and whether or not they’re local. Police say you should not approach them if you see them.

“There was a handgun brandished and so they’re going to be considered armed and dangerous. We would never want anybody in the public to try to do anything themselves.”

For now, police are not saying if anything was stolen from the store. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Brad Shawger at the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637 Ext. 6050.