Silent ballpark: Yankee Stadium sound system fails

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankee Stadium didn’t rock on Thursday, at least not with music.

The sound system failed before the Yankees took the field against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

There was no introduction of players or national anthem, and a pregame tribute to the late Gene Michael was scrapped.

Players hit without their walk-up music.

It did not hurt the Yankees. Six of New York’s first seven batters reached against Wade Miley as the Yankees built a 6-0 lead and knocked him out after one-third of an inning.

