Smiling Goat Saloon hosting Operation Care Package this Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An area business is planning a surprise for the troops recently deployed from McConnelsville.

The Smiling Goat Saloon is hosting the Operation Care Package this Saturday, September 23rd at 3 pm with a silent auction to raise funds for the shipping of over 100 care packages that will be sent to the soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment out of McConnelsville. For now, the Smiling Goat Saloon is turning to the community for support in gathering supplies.

“We are looking for pretty much anything under the sun. So you could bring protein bars, toothpaste, shampoo, dental floss, lip balm, any kind of can goods, anything that could make the day a little bit better for our troops that are serving oversees, ” said General Manager, Trevor Tigner.

Anyone wanting to donate can drop off the supplies any day after 3 pm leading up to September 23rd. Tigner hopes the care packages will be a testament to the soldiers of the overwhelming support back home.

“I feel like this is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and really show support for the troops and let them know that everyone here back at home is really appreciative of everything that they are doing in serving our country oversees. ”

Along with the supplies, students of West Muskingum, Morgan Local and Philo Schools are writing letters to the soldiers.