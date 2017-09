The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will take place in Muskingum County.

The Patrol said the checkpoint will take place on Friday evening. The exact location will be announced Friday morning.

The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal dollars and is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Last year in Ohio there were 392 OVI related fatal crashes in which 430 people were killed.

The State Patrol said on average they make 25,000 OVI arrests a year.