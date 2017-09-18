Sobriety Checkpoint Results

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol released results from Friday’s Sobriety Checkpoint. Lt Matt Boyd says 332 vehicles drove through and one driver was diverted for sobriety testing. Boyd says that driver was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Boyd say 20 traffic stops were also made during saturation patrols and eight enforcement stops resulted in charges of possession of crack cocaine, not wearing safety belts, driving under suspension and crash causing violations. The checkpoint took place on Northpointe Drive near Brandywine Boulevard. The Zanesville Police Department and Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office assisted during the event.