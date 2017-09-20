Still in thick of wild-card race, Rockies lose third in row

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Colorado starter Tyler Chatwood dug himself an early hole against the Giants and now the Rockies’ lead for the second NL wild card is in jeopardy after a 4-0 loss to last-place San Francisco on Wednesday, the club’s third straight defeat.

Joe Panik hit a one-out triple in the first off Chatwood (8-13) and immediately scored on Denard Span’s sacrifice fly, then Panik doubled in the third and came home on Buster Posey’s sacrifice fly.

The Rockies’ wild-card advantage had been trimmed to one game by the Brewers to begin the day. Milwaukee was playing a night game at Pittsburgh.

Brandon Crawford hit a solo homer in the third to back Matt Moore (6-14), who earned his first win against Colorado after going 0-2 over his first three outings of the year.